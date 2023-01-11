Who is Katie Porter, the Democrat who announced run for US Senate from California?

US Representative Katie Porter has announced run for the 2024 US Senate elections from California. The seat is currently being held by Senator Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat. Though Feinstein has not said anything about whether she will complete her senator's complete term of office, which is of six years, or not. Porter made the announcement on her social media accounts. Despite being 89 years old, Fienstein has waived off any questions over her ability to serve in the office. Meanwhile, Porter who is 49-years-old, in her announcement, said Californians deserve a warrior who can fight for them in Washington.

Opposed earmarks, corporate campaign funding

Porter is a single mom of three. She is mostly known for using whiteboards in the US House of Representatives. In her announcement, she said that she is running for the US Senate because Californians deserve a warrior fighting for them in Washington. She also added that in the House, she has stoop up to leaders of both parties. Porter said that she has worked not only in her capacity as a Democrat to oppose earmarks, funds provided by the Congress for projects or programs, but also as one of just a dozen Members of Congress to reject lobbyist and corporate political action committee (which was created for campaign finances in US) money.

Katie Porter said that there should be greater safeguards in place to thwart corruption emanating from earmarking, including disclosing any connections an earmark could have to a member of the legislator's family. Porter was chosen to serve in Congress for the first time in 2018. She represents a sizable portion of Orange County. Porter barely won reelection in November after last year's redistricting by around three percentage points.

Feinstein over Porter throwing her hat in the ring

Senator Dianne Feinstein said that everyone is welcome to throw their hat in the ring. She also commented that she will make an announcement concerning her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time. In a statement, Feinstein said Tuesday that right now she is focused on ensuring California has all the resources it needs to cope with the devastating storms slamming the state and leaving more than a dozen dead.

Who all are in the race?