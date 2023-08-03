Who is Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire? Couple announces split after 18 years of marriage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. The unexpected announcement came on Wednesday, a high-profile split for Canada’s most recognisable political power couple.

The couple made the announcement through their Instagram post, published in both English and French.

“After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” they said.

Trudeau, 51 and Sophie, 48 got married in May 2005 and have three children together- Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14 and Hadrien, nine.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” they said. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy.”

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau: TV presenter to First Lady of Canada

Sophie and Trudeau’s story is often described as a storybook marriage that united two rising Canadian celebrities, the ambitious son of an iconic former prime minister and a glamorous television host in Quebec.

Based on their autobiography, ‘Common Ground’, the couple began dating in 2003. They got engaged in 2004 and married in 2005 in a mesmerising ceremony in Montreal’s Sainte-Madeleine d’Outremont church.

Sophie was as ambitious towards her career as Trudeau. She first started working as a receptionist and assistant at an advertising firm. With passion and commitment, Sophie gradually climbed up the ladder of professionalism and worked in varied fields of advertising, public relations, and sales. After working in sales for three years, she decided to attend radio and television school.

After completing her studies there, Sophie entered the world of media with her first job in a newsroom, where she used to write the news ticker. A lover of culture, arts, and films, when she became aware of an opening at the Quebec television station LCN for an entertainment reporter, she applied and was successful in obtaining the position.

Even after marrying Trudeau in 2005, Sophie held a prominent place in Canadian society and actively advocate for women’s rights and mental health awareness. She also serves as a patron for various charitable organisations.

Trudeau himself has openly acknowledged his wife’s crucial role in shaping his progressive beliefs. It includes advocating for gender equality through actions like appointing a gender-balanced cabinet and prioritising women’s empowerment in Canada’s foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies)

