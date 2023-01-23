Who is Jeff Zients, soon to replace Ron Klain, as White House chief of staff?

Jeff Zients is soon to replace Ron Klain to become the next White House chief of staff in the coming weeks, reports CNN citing sources. Though the sources said that Klain will continue to remain close to the West Wing, Zients' role will hold great prominence given the crucial time when Biden is in a tough spot over the new special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents.

ALSO READ | US military captures IS members in Syrian helicopter raid

Zients was in a significantly high position in the Obama administration and also ran for Joe Biden's COVID-19 response effort. He not only led as COVID-19 response coordinator but also impressed Joe Biden with the job. During the Obama administration, he also helped with the 2013 launch of HealthCare.gov.

The key post in the Biden administration will be held by Zients at an important juncture when Biden is yet to decide if he will run for 2024 re-election. The decision by the Biden administration came after an internal search which clarified that Klain wanted Zients as his successor for the key post.

Klain also confided earlier in Zients to lead a talent search for expected staff turnover following the midterm elections. While managing his close relations with Biden, Zients is also close to multiple Cabinet members. His role in the West Wing is now poised to come face-to-face with the new House Republican majority and investigations into the Biden administration and his family.

WATCH | Journalist Ray Locker talks about Monterey Park shooting incident

Though he does not seem to hold much clout inside the current Biden administration as much as Klain, but his technocratic skills are likely to bore fruit for him. Biden’s core political and legislative team which includes Steve Ricchetti, Anita Dunn, Mike Donilon, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Bruce Reed and Louisa Terrell will continue to advise him.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE