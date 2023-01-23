US military captures IS members in Syrian helicopter raid

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that three members of the Islamic State group had been captured by US forces during a helicopter and ground raid in eastern Syria. The terrorists, according to CENTCOM, were arrested a day earlier and were identified as logisticians, facilitators, and "associates" of the jihadist group.

According to a statement from CENTCOM, a civilian suffered "minimal injuries" and was transferred to a hospital.

An international coalition led by Washington is combating IS in Syria.

IS remnants in Syria largely withdrew into desert hideouts in the country's east after the jihadists lost their last pockets of land in March 2019 following a military attack supported by the alliance.

Since then, they have continued to carry out strikes in Iraq while using these concealed places to ambush forces headed by the Kurds and troops of the Syrian government.

A war monitor said that a drone strike on Friday that struck a base of the US-led coalition in southern Syria was carried out by organisations with support from Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)