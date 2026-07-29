Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Who is Jay Clayton? Wall Street lawyer chosen as Trump’s new intelligence chief

Who is Jay Clayton? Wall Street lawyer chosen as Trump’s new intelligence chief

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 16:15 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 16:16 IST
Who is Jay Clayton? Wall Street lawyer chosen as Trump’s new intelligence chief

Jay Clayton, Wall Street lawyer chosen as Trump’s new intel chief Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Jay Clayton, former SEC chairman and US attorney, has been confirmed as Trump’s pick for top intelligence chief. Know about his career in finance, law and government service.

The US Senate on Tuesday (Jul 28) confirmed Jay Clayton, US President Donald Trump’s pick, as the country’s top intelligence official. His appointment was confirmed in a 51-47 vote, which was opposed by all Democrats in the upper chamber. He will replace the acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte, who served a 40-day tenure.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “Jay is outstanding in every way, and will do a spectacular job as Director!”

Clayton will be in charge of an 18-agency intelligence community shaken by leadership turnover and staff cuts after Tulsi Gabbard resigned last month.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Jay Clayton?

A former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Clayton has built a career spanning Wall Street, government regulation and corporate law. Known for his work in financial oversight, Clayton has emerged as a key figure in US national security circles after being appointed to a major intelligence role.

He served as SEC chairman from 2017 to 2020 during Donald Trump’s first presidency. During his term at the SEC, he focused on investor protection, market regulation and enforcement against financial misconduct. Under his leadership, the commission launched more than 2,300 enforcement actions, securing over $10 billion in penalties and returning billions of dollars to affected investors.

Trending Stories

Before his role in the government, Clayton worked for two decades at the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where he became a partner and co-led its corporate practice. He later served as chairman of Apollo Global Management and advised major financial institutions.

Clayton also served as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, overseeing investigations into major criminal and financial cases, including cybercrime, fraud, drug trafficking and national security threats.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Cambridge University, Clayton holds degrees in engineering, economics and law. His background in finance, regulation and law enforcement has shaped his reputation as a prominent figure in US policy circles.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics