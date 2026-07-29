/Who is Jay Clayton? Wall Street lawyer chosen as Trump’s new intelligence chief

The US Senate on Tuesday (Jul 28) confirmed Jay Clayton, US President Donald Trump’s pick, as the country’s top intelligence official. His appointment was confirmed in a 51-47 vote, which was opposed by all Democrats in the upper chamber. He will replace the acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte, who served a 40-day tenure.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “Jay is outstanding in every way, and will do a spectacular job as Director!”

Clayton will be in charge of an 18-agency intelligence community shaken by leadership turnover and staff cuts after Tulsi Gabbard resigned last month.

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Who is Jay Clayton?

A former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Clayton has built a career spanning Wall Street, government regulation and corporate law. Known for his work in financial oversight, Clayton has emerged as a key figure in US national security circles after being appointed to a major intelligence role.

He served as SEC chairman from 2017 to 2020 during Donald Trump’s first presidency. During his term at the SEC, he focused on investor protection, market regulation and enforcement against financial misconduct. Under his leadership, the commission launched more than 2,300 enforcement actions, securing over $10 billion in penalties and returning billions of dollars to affected investors.

Before his role in the government, Clayton worked for two decades at the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where he became a partner and co-led its corporate practice. He later served as chairman of Apollo Global Management and advised major financial institutions.

Clayton also served as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, overseeing investigations into major criminal and financial cases, including cybercrime, fraud, drug trafficking and national security threats.