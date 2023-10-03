Who is Jack Smith? New York prosecutor who became former president Donald Trump's legal nemesis

Jack Smith, a United States attorney appointed to investigate Donald Trump, is a callous war crimes prosecutor who revealed two federal indictments against the former president.

Who is Jack Smith?

Smith is no stranger to high-profile prosecutions of public figures. He has overseen multiple anti-corruption prosecutions against many US politicians as the head of the Department of Justice public integrity section from 2010 to 2015.

The International Criminal Court appointed him as a coordinator of investigations for the prosecutor's office from 2008 to 2010.

Smith, a Harvard Law School graduate, handled the prosecution of former Virginia governor Robert McDonnell. He secured him a conviction on bribery charges. He also prosecuted former GOP representative from Arizona, Rick Renzi, who received a prison sentence of three years before being pardoned by Trump.

Furthermore, Jack Smith has served in prosecutorial positions in US Attorney Offices in the Middle District of Tennessee and the Eastern District of New York. Earlier, he served as a specialist prosecutor supervising probes into war crimes in Kosovo since 2018 in the Dutch city of Hague.

Donald Trump vs Jack Smith

In November 2022, Attorney General Garland appointed him to handle two cases: one on Trump's attempt to topple the 2020 election, including the lead-up to the 6 January, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and the other on his retention of classified materials at his residence in Florida.

For the first time in US history, a former president who is also running for the next presidential election is facing criminal charges.

On 13 June, 2023, Trump was arrested and indicted on 37 federal charges in a federal court in Miami. However, he pleaded not guilty.

In July, Smith hit Trump with fresh accusations in the case, claiming that the former president tried to delete Mar-a-Lago security footage to save it from authorities probing his secret documents handling the case. According to him, Trump's close aise, Walt Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, helped him hide the footage.

Smith also hit Trump with a new charge for possessing national defence information about a new classified document "presentation concerning military activity in a foreign country." The document reportedly includes a plan of attack on Iran. A leaked audio suggested that Trump discussed the classified information with biographers at his New Jersey golf club.

According to the reports, his trial will be on 20 May, 2024.

Besides the classified document case, Smith also probed Trump's efforts to remain in office despite losing the elections in 2020, including any role he may have had in prompting the insurrection on 6 January, 2021, for which he got impeached but not convicted in the US trial.

(With inputs from agencies)