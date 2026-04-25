/Who is Hisham Saleh Abugharbeih? Roommate charged as body of missing USF student Zamil Limon found on bridge | Watch

The body of one of two Bangladeshi doctoral students who disappeared from the University of South Florida was found on a bridge over Tampa Bay on Friday (Apr 24) morning, while the search for his missing girlfriend continues. Remains of Zamil Limon, 27, were found on the Howard Frankland Bridge. His roommate, 26-year-old Hisham Saleh Abugharbeih, was taken into custody at his family's home near the USF campus.

Charges against Abugharbeih

Preliminary charges against Abugharbeih include unlawful movement of a dead body, failure to report a death, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment and battery. On X, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) posted a video of Abugharbeih's arrest and confirmed that he had been arrested in connection with the disappearance of USF students Limon and Nahida Bristy, 27.

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Abugharbeih's arrest came after officers responded to a domestic violence report at his family's home, just north of the campus. After relatives were safely removed, Abugharbeih barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. A tactical team, drone, robot, and crisis negotiators were deployed before he eventually surrendered, appearing to wear nothing but a blue towel.

Investigators had spoken with Abugharbeih on Thursday, but he ended the interview. Maurer said he resumed speaking with detectives after his arrest Friday. There are no other suspects in the investigation at this time.

"This is a deeply disturbing case that on shaken our community and impacted many who were hoping for a safe resolution," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "While the discovery of Zamil Limon’s remains is heartbreaking, I want the public to know that our detectives worked and are working tirelessly and relentlessly to uncover the truth. We will continue to follow every fact, pursue every lead, and use every tool available to hold those responsible fully accountable. Our thoughts remain with the families of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy during this time," added the statement.

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Nahida Bristy ‘endangered’ and missing

Limon's partner, Nahida Bristy, 27, remains missing. "We are still actively searching for Nahida," said Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer, appealing to the public for any useful information.

On X HCSO posted a video of its Office Marine and Dive teams searching near the Howard Frankland Bridge where Limon's remains were found. An autopsy is underway to determine the cause and manner of Limon's death, with results possibly available Saturday.