/Who is Emily Gregory? Democrat who flipped Trump’s Mar-a-Lago district in Florida

A first-time candidate just pulled off a major political upset in Florida. So, who is Emily Gregory, and how did she win in Trump’s backyard? In a surprising result, Democrat Emily Gregory won a special election in Florida’s House District 87, flipping a seat long held by Republicans. The district notably includes Mar-a-Lago, the private residence of US President Donald Trump, making the victory symbolically significant in national politics. Gregory’s win marks a rare Democratic breakthrough in a region that has trended increasingly Republican in recent years. The seat was previously held by a GOP lawmaker who won by a wide margin in the 2024 election, underscoring the scale of the upset.

Emily Gregory, a first-time candidate

Running for public office for the first time, Gregory built her campaign around one central message: affordability. She addressed rising concerns among voters about housing costs, healthcare expenses, insurance premiums, and everyday necessities. Rather than making Trump the focal point of her campaign, Gregory emphasised local issues and the needs of her constituents. She said that while Trump is a resident of the district, her priority is representing all voters across the constituency. This approach appears to have resonated with voters who are increasingly concerned about economic pressures and quality-of-life issues.

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Who is Emily Gregory and who is her husband?

A South Florida native, Emily Gregory was born and raised on the Treasure Coast and later settled in Jupiter. She brings a diverse professional background that includes work in public health, mental health services, and state government.

Gregory holds a degree in Health and Exercise Science and a Master of Public Health in Health Policy and Management. In addition to her public service experience, she is also a small business owner.

For the past several years, she has led a maternal fitness organization focused on supporting pregnant and postpartum women through accessible community programs. She is also an Army spouse. Her husband, Andrew Gregory, serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army. The couple has three children, and Gregory has often highlighted her family life as a key part of her identity and motivation for public service.

Part of a larger political trend

Gregory’s victory is not an isolated event. Since the 2024 presidential election, Democrats have made notable gains in special elections across the country, flipping multiple seats in both battleground and traditionally Republican states.

These wins have been interpreted by Democratic leaders as a sign of growing voter frustration over economic issues and political leadership. On the other hand, Republican strategists argue that such outcomes are typical following major electoral cycles and represent a temporary shift rather than a long-term trend.

What this means going forward