/Who is Elizabeth Tsurkov? Israeli-Russian student freed by Kata’ib Hezbollah after 903 days

On Tuesday (September 9), Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian graduate student, was freed by the Kata’ib Hezbollah after 903 days of abduction. She had entered Iraq to conduct research for Princeton University, which is when she went missing. And it was later learned that she was kidnapped by Kata’ib Hezbollah. She spent over two years in captivity, and now, after her release, US President Donald Trump shared a post on social media announcing the same.
“I am pleased to report that Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton Student, whose sister is an American Citizen, was just released by Kata’ib Hezbollah (MILITANT Hezbollah), and is now safely in the American Embassy in Iraq after being tortured for many months. I will always fight for JUSTICE, and never give up. HAMAS, RELEASE THE HOSTAGES, NOW!” Trump wrote in his TruthSocial post.