Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Baltej Singh Dhillon—the first turbaned Sikh officer in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)—as a Senator in the country’s Parliament.

The announcement that Baltej Singh Dhillon will join the upper chamber of Canada’s parliament was made on Friday (Feb 7).

“Congratulations to Mr. Dhillon, Ms. Hébert, and Mr. Lewis on their appointment as Parliament’s newest independent senators. Their broad range of experience will be a great benefit to the Senate, and I am confident they will continue to be strong voices for their communities," said Justin Trudeau.

Dhillon reacts

In a statement on Facebook, Dhillon expressed his gratitude for being appointed as a Senator.

“I am profoundly honoured to share that I have been appointed as a Senator. This remarkable privilege fills me with immense gratitude, and I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to serve our nation in such a prestigious role,” he said.

“As a Senator, I am dedicated to representing the interests and voices of all Canadians. Together, we will strive to build a more inclusive, prosperous, and equitable nation. In these uncertain times, it is crucial that we unite as a nation to confront the challenges before us,” Dhillon added.

Who is Baltej Singh Dhillon?

Dhillon is a distinguished retired police officer, community leader, and dedicated advocate for diversity and inclusion. Notably, he "made history" in 1991 by becoming the first RCMP officer to wear a turban.

His illustrious 30-year career with the RCMP was marked by significant contributions to several high-profile investigations. More recently, since 2019, he has collaborated with British Columbia's anti-gang agency while continuing to serve his community as a youth leader.

During his long career, Dhillon served in British Columbia and was involved in important investigations including the bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka, by pro-Khalistan terrorists in 1985.

(With inputs from agencies)