Who is Anthony Pratt, the Australian businessman Trump allegedly shared confidential nuclear secrets with?

Anthony Pratt, an Australian businessman has been hurled into the spotlight after US media reports alleged that former United States President Donald Trump shared US nuclear secrets with him, ABC News reported.

The media outlet reported that Trump discussed "potentially sensitive" information with Pratt, who is also a member of his Mar-a-Lago Club, shortly after leaving the office. The report also alleged that the businessman went on to share the information with "scores of others, including foreign officials, employees and journalists". Pratt became a member of the club in 2017.

According to the report, Trump shared details on submarines such as the number of nuclear warheads they carry and how they can get to Russian subs. Pratt since then has been interviewed by US law enforcement agencies, the network reported.

Here's what you should know about Anthony Pratt

Early life and net worth:

Anthony Joseph Pratt was born on 11 April 1960 in Melbourne, Victoria to immigrant parents. He graduated with a Bachelor of Economics (Hons) in the year 1982. The billionaire is the executive chairman of Visy Industries and Pratt Industries in America. He was put in charge of the company after his father died in 2009.

Pratt Industries is America's largest corrugated packaging company with assets worth $12 billion, where Anthony has been a source of the group's growth across the world.

His company in Australia is involved in heavy recycling of paper, glass and other similar products.

He married Claudine Revere and has two children and the billionaire splits his time between Melbourne and New York. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Pratt has a net worth of $9.2 billion and is the world's 213th richest man.

Pratt's political connections:

In 2020, Donald Trump first visited Pratt's Ohio Company and described it as "really amazing." The businessman is known to have lent support to both sides of politics, Australia and the US. In fact, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined the two on their paper plant tour.

Pratt is also said to have a relationship with current US President Joe Biden, having invited him and the vice president to dinner in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)



