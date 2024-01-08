Who is Anders Behring Breivik? Mass murderer who has sued Norway for violating his human rights

Anders Behring Breivik, who now goes by the name Fjotolf Hansen, is a Norwegian right-wing extremist who killed 77 in a bomb and gun rampage in 2011. The mass murderer sued the Norwegian state for breaching his human rights for the second time on Monday, claiming that his solitary confinement since 2012 amounts to inhumane treatment under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Anders Behring Breivik?

Åsne Seierstad, an investigative reporter, in his book One of Us: The Story of Anders Breivik and the Massacre in Norway, has given a detailed account of Anders Behring Breivik, who dressed as a police officer and murdered 69 boys and girls and eight adults in a summer camp for young socialists on the island of Utøya after a bomb attack in Oslo in 2011.

First arrested at the age of 16 for spraying graffiti on the walls, Breivik grew up in an expensive area of Oslo. At 20, he chaired the local Oslo branch of the anti-immigration Progress Party.

In 2005, Breivik joined a gun club. According to the Norwegian tax authority figures, he declared no income in 2009. He financed the terror attack with $142000 using nine credit cards.

In a compendium titled "2083: A European Declaration of Independence," Breivik mentioned his opposition to Islam and Feminism.

The court appointed two teams of forensic psychiatrists who examined Breivik before his trial in 2012. While the first team diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia, the second team concluded that he had narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder.

In 2016, Breivik sued the Norwegian Correctional Service for violating his human rights. However, the justice system dismissed it despite a lower court ruling. Later, in 2017, he filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights, which was dismissed in 2018.

Although Breivik was eligible to be paroled after serving ten years of his twenty-one-year sentence in January 2022, the court refused his request for parole.

Currently, Breivik is held in a two-story complex with a kitchen, a dining room, a TV room with an Xbox, and several armchairs. He also has a fitness room with weights, a treadmill and a rowing machine. Øystein Storrvik, Breivik's lawyer, says he can't have meaningful relationships with anyone from the outside world.