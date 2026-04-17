/Who is Analilia Mejía, the Democrat who won New Jersey special election?

Democrats got yet another victory ahead of the US midterms, with Analilia Mejía winning a special election for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. Mejía defeated Republican Joe Hathaway and kept the seat in Democratic hands. The seat had been vacated by Mikie Sherrill, who is now the state’s governor. Mejía, 48, will serve until January. The race was called within minutes of polls closing, and with over 90 per cent of votes counted, Mejía led by about 20 percentage points, with mail-in ballots expected to widen the margin.

Democrats strengthen position ahead of midterms

Mejía’s win continues a recent string of Democratic victories.

Republicans still hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, but Mejía’s victory is an indicator of a possible Democratic swing in the midterms. Once a Republican stronghold, the 11th Congressional District has trended Democratic since 2018.

Mejía and Hathaway could face each other again in November for a full two-year term.

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Who is Analilia Mejía?

Analilia Mejía is a progressive Democratic politician and longtime labour and grassroots organiser. She grew from advocacy work to national politics, having led the Working Families Alliance.

Mejía is known for fighting for workers’ rights, higher wages, and economic justice. She was the political director for Bernie Sanders during his 2020 presidential campaign.

During the administration of Joe Biden, she worked as deputy director of the Labour Department’s Women’s Bureau, focused on equity in the workforce.

Mejía campaigned for grassroots issues

Backed by Sanders, Mejía campaigned on progressive policies, opposition to President Donald Trump, and populist economic reforms.

Defending workers’ rights, she said: “It is not radical to say that a worker who toils every day cannot make ends meet… that they deserve higher wages… That is not radical, that is good conscience.”

She is opposed to billionaire influence in politics and has supported abolishing ICE.

Labelled by Republicans as “too far left,” Mejía also expressed solidarity with Palestinians.