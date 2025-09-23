/Who is Alexander Duncan? GOP leader facing backlash for comments on Lord Hanuman

Alexander Duncan, a Republican candidate for the US Senate from Texas, sparked a wave of criticism after calling Lord Hanuman a ‘false god’ in a post on X. He wrote, "Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation!" His comments quickly drew backlash from netizens and organisations like the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), which called out Duncan for violating anti-discrimination guidelines and disrespecting the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

In reply, the Hindu American Foundation took it to X and wrote, “Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination - displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate - not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment’s Establishment Clause?”



Who is Alexander Duncan?

Duncan, a former police officer with 13 years of experience, including in California, has been outspoken about what he sees as the dangers of politically driven policies that compromise citizens' safety. He has often shared his Christian faith publicly and describes how it helped him rebuild his life. Originally from California, Duncan moved his family to Texas, citing what he viewed as California's "radical left policies" as unfit for raising children. He has positioned Texas as a refuge for “liberty, faith, and constitutional values." His campaign platform emphasizes securing the US-Mexico border, defending gun rights, ending foreign wars, and restoring energy independence.