Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /UAE visa update: Work and tourist visas suspended for THESE 9 countries from 2026. What you should know

UAE visa update: Work and tourist visas suspended for THESE 9 countries under 2026 ban. What you should know

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 23, 2025, 16:09 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 16:09 IST
UAE visa update: Work and tourist visas suspended for THESE 9 countries under 2026 ban. What you should know

Work and tourist visas suspended for THESE 9 countries from 2026. What you should know Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

UAE has suspended tourist and work visas for 9 countries due to security and migration concerns, part of broader policy changes ahead of 2026 visa strategy

In a bold move aimed at tightening its immigration framework, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially suspended tourist and work visa applications from nine countries. This temporary freeze is part of the country’s broader strategy to overhaul its visa policies by 2026, focusing primarily on security concerns and addressing the growing challenges of migration. This step is set to shake up travel and employment plans for many, especially those looking to move to the UAE for work or leisure.

Full list of countries affected by UAE visa suspension

The UAE’s decision to suspend visa applications has impacted nationals from the following nine countries:

Add WION as a Preferred Source
  • Afghanistan
  • Algeria
  • Bangladesh
  • Kenya
  • Pakistan
  • Sierra Leone
  • Sri Lanka
  • Turkey
  • Yemen

These countries are known for their large expatriate communities in the UAE, with many citizens moving for work-related opportunities, especially in sectors like construction, hospitality, and retail.

Why did the UAE suspend tourist and work visas?

Trending Stories

The UAE government has cited security and migration issues as the primary reasons for the suspension. With the country’s rapid growth over the past few decades, the UAE has become a hub for foreign workers, attracting millions from across the globe. However, this large influx of migrants has led to several challenges.

What travelers and workers should do next?

For those affected by the suspension, it’s essential to stay informed and explore alternative options. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Explore alternative visa options: While tourist and work visas have been temporarily suspended, some individuals may still be able to apply for different types of visas. For example, business or investment visas may be an option for certain applicants. Those traveling for transit may also find other routes through third-party countries.
  • Consider other countries in the region: If the UAE is no longer a viable destination for work or tourism, travelers might want to consider neighboring countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, or Oman, which are also popular for expatriates in the Middle East. These countries may offer different visa regulations and opportunities for workers.
  • Keep yourself updated: As this visa suspension is a temporary measure, it’s important for applicants to keep an eye on official UAE government announcements. The suspension may be lifted in the coming months or extended further, depending on the evolving political and security landscape in the affected countries.

What's next for UAE immigration policy?

This visa suspension is just one part of the UAE’s long-term strategy to improve national security and manage its migrant population more effectively. The UAE has been working on making its immigration systems more efficient and transparent, particularly in light of the demographic shifts and increasing demand for workers. By 2026, the UAE plans to have implemented a fully reformed visa system that includes advanced technologies for monitoring visa applicants, enhanced border controls, and more focused management of expatriate labor. This move is expected to reduce illegal immigration and improve the country’s overall security situation while still maintaining its status as a key global destination for business and tourism.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics