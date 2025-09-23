UAE visa update: Work and tourist visas suspended for THESE 9 countries under 2026 ban. What you should know

In a bold move aimed at tightening its immigration framework, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially suspended tourist and work visa applications from nine countries. This temporary freeze is part of the country’s broader strategy to overhaul its visa policies by 2026, focusing primarily on security concerns and addressing the growing challenges of migration. This step is set to shake up travel and employment plans for many, especially those looking to move to the UAE for work or leisure.

Full list of countries affected by UAE visa suspension

The UAE’s decision to suspend visa applications has impacted nationals from the following nine countries:

Afghanistan

Algeria

Bangladesh

Kenya

Pakistan

Sierra Leone

Sri Lanka

Turkey

Yemen

These countries are known for their large expatriate communities in the UAE, with many citizens moving for work-related opportunities, especially in sectors like construction, hospitality, and retail.

Why did the UAE suspend tourist and work visas?

The UAE government has cited security and migration issues as the primary reasons for the suspension. With the country’s rapid growth over the past few decades, the UAE has become a hub for foreign workers, attracting millions from across the globe. However, this large influx of migrants has led to several challenges.

What travelers and workers should do next?

For those affected by the suspension, it’s essential to stay informed and explore alternative options. Here’s what you need to know:

Explore alternative visa options: While tourist and work visas have been temporarily suspended, some individuals may still be able to apply for different types of visas. For example, business or investment visas may be an option for certain applicants. Those traveling for transit may also find other routes through third-party countries.

Consider other countries in the region: If the UAE is no longer a viable destination for work or tourism, travelers might want to consider neighboring countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, or Oman, which are also popular for expatriates in the Middle East. These countries may offer different visa regulations and opportunities for workers.

Keep yourself updated: As this visa suspension is a temporary measure, it's important for applicants to keep an eye on official UAE government announcements. The suspension may be lifted in the coming months or extended further, depending on the evolving political and security landscape in the affected countries.

