UAE visa update: Work and tourist visas suspended for THESE 9 countries under 2026 ban. What you should know

UAE has suspended tourist and work visas for 9 countries due to security and migration concerns, part of broader policy changes ahead of 2026 visa strategy
In a bold move aimed at tightening its immigration framework, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially suspended tourist and work visa applications from nine countries. This temporary freeze is part of the country’s broader strategy to overhaul its visa policies by 2026, focusing primarily on security concerns and addressing the growing challenges of migration. This step is set to shake up travel and employment plans for many, especially those looking to move to the UAE for work or leisure.
The UAE’s decision to suspend visa applications has impacted nationals from the following nine countries:
These countries are known for their large expatriate communities in the UAE, with many citizens moving for work-related opportunities, especially in sectors like construction, hospitality, and retail.
The UAE government has cited security and migration issues as the primary reasons for the suspension. With the country’s rapid growth over the past few decades, the UAE has become a hub for foreign workers, attracting millions from across the globe. However, this large influx of migrants has led to several challenges.
For those affected by the suspension, it’s essential to stay informed and explore alternative options. Here’s what you need to know:
This visa suspension is just one part of the UAE’s long-term strategy to improve national security and manage its migrant population more effectively. The UAE has been working on making its immigration systems more efficient and transparent, particularly in light of the demographic shifts and increasing demand for workers. By 2026, the UAE plans to have implemented a fully reformed visa system that includes advanced technologies for monitoring visa applicants, enhanced border controls, and more focused management of expatriate labor. This move is expected to reduce illegal immigration and improve the country’s overall security situation while still maintaining its status as a key global destination for business and tourism.