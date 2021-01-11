WHO experts to visit China from Thursday to investigate virus origin

Chinese authorities confirmed that World Health Organizations(WHO) coronavirus experts will arrive on Thursday to investigate the origins of the virus.

Watch:

China said the ten WHO scientists will work together "will conduct joint research cooperation on the origins of COVID-19 with Chinese scientists."

Beijing had earlier denied entry to the WHO team who were due to arrive last week as WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he has "very disappointed". China had reported the first case of the virus on December 31, 2019 and the first fatality on January 11, 2020.

China had failed to grant visas to WHO officials leading the UN health body to hit out at Chinese officials. "I am very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying had said that "the issue of origin-tracing is incredibly complicated" while adding that "To ensure the work of the international expert team in China goes smoothly, we have to carry out necessary procedures and make relevant arrangements."

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan had said that it it was "absolute critical nature" while stating that he found the situation "frustrating and... disappointing" as Chinese officials refused to confirm the exact dates and details of the visit.

The virus which has surged across the globe has led the deaths over 1.9 million people while infecting over 90 million.

The United States is the worst-hit country with the pandemic recording over 374,320 fatalities and more than 22 million infection cases.