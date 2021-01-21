WHO: Do not panic, you will get COVID vaccine

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday sought to assure everyone by saying that everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will get one. It advised against panic. WHO's Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said that the agency was busy ensuring that everyone around the globe had an access to coronavirus vaccine.

"No one needs to panic, because you're going to get a vaccine," said Simao, the assistant DG for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals.

"We've been working very hard to ensure that all countries, all populations, do have the opportunity to access these vaccines," she told a WHO social media live event.

Simao said that around 50 countries have started vaccination campaigns, with more than 40 of them being high-income states.

WHO-led Covax facility had struck agreements with five vaccine manufacturers for two billion vaccine doses. Covax is a globally pooled vaccine procurement and distribution effort. It aims to secure vaccines for 20 per cent of the population around the world.

"We are expecting to have the first doses reaching countries end of February," Simao said.

Nasal vaccine?

According to the WHO's overview of candidate vaccines, 64 have been tested on humans, 22 of which have reached final-stage mass testing.

A further 173 candidate vaccines are being developed in laboratories with a view to eventual human trials.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan welcomed the "really incredible" range, saying it was important to have a variety of vaccines with different properties.

So far, the WHO has only approved emergency use validation for the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage.

"That's a problem in many countries," said Swaminathan.

She said there were vaccines in development that only require a single injection; a nasally-inhaled vaccine; and versions which will be much more affordable than those already in use.

"There may be many vaccines that have advantages over the first generation," Swaminathan said.

"What we want to see is prevention of disease. Prevention of infection is another question. But that is secondary," she added.

(With AFP inputs)