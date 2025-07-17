/Who cut off the crashed Air India plane's fuel switches? Report makes startling claim

Days after anAAIB probeinto the Air India plane crash said that the fuel switches were cut off seconds before the accident that killed 260 people, a media report has claimed it was the captain of the flight who shut off the switch, cutting off power to the two engines. The report, citing people familiar withthe US officials' early assessment of evidence uncovered in the investigation into the crash, stated that the first officer asked the plane's captain why he had switched off the fuel. The captain, the more experienced pilot, replied that he hadn't switched off the cutoff switches.

According to the WSJ report, the first officer panicked upon learning that the captain had allegedly shut off the engines. The captain, however, remained calm.Without fuel flowing to the engines, the plane began to lose thrust and sank. After the crash, both fuel switches were found in the run position, indicating the last-ditch effort to revive the aircraft's engines before it plunged into a hostel in Ahmedabad.

The AAIB report hadn't identified which pilot said what. However, it noted the above-mentioned conversation between them. The report didn't conclusively say that the shutdown of the fuel switches led to one of the worst plane crashes in the history of modern aviation.

The plane was being captained by Sumeet Sabharwal, an aviation veteran with thousands of flying hours under his belt. Clive Kunder was in his early 30s. Kunder was actively flying the plane, noted the report, and had his hands full. Sabharwal, as the pilot monitoring, would have been more likely to have had his hands free as he oversaw the operation, it added.

The two switches were moved to the cut-off position after a gap of one second. They were turned back on after 10 seconds.

241 passengers and crew, and 19 people on the ground were killed in the plane crash. One person miraculously survived.