WHO confirms record 657,312 coronavirus cases worldwide in a single day

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 53 million people, with over 13 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen by 657,312 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation said on Saturday.

As of 19:30 GMT, the global tally of COVID-19 infections amounts to 53,927,158.

Most of those new cases were registered in Europe (over 285,000) and the Americas (over 269,000).

Meanwhile, the death toll worldwide has reached 1,311,192, with 9,797 fatalities being recorded over the past day.

(With inputs from agencies)