WHO chief says victims of Ethiopia airstrike denied access to care

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accused on Friday that Ethiopian authorities blocked ambulances from reaching victims of an airstrike this week. This was a rare statement that Dr Tedros made about conflict in his homeland.

Tedros is an ethnic Tigrayan and former Ethiopian Cabinet minister.

The airstrike hit a crowded market in his native region.

"Ambulances were blocked for more than a day from attending the scene and evacuating the wounded for medical care," Tedros said.

"WHO is currently providing life-saving trauma and surgical supplies to a hospital that is treating survivors who were able to reach care," Tedros said. "Attacks on civilians anywhere are completely unacceptable and so is denying them access to immediate care, because we lose lives."

Tedros has occasionally tweeted about the conflict in Tigray, but has rarely mentioned it while speaking publicly in his official capacity as head of the WHO.

Ethiopia's government has accused him in the past of supporting its opponents in the Tigray conflict, the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front, which he previously represented as Ethiopia's health minister and foreign minister.

Ethiopia's military has denied that any civilians were among those killed in the airstrike on the town of Togoga near the regional capital Mekelle. A military spokesman said on Thursday that all those struck were combatants, wearing civilian clothes.

Residents and doctors, however, have said that women and children were among the dead and wounded. A health official working on the response to the airstrike said on Friday the death toll had risen to 64 killed, with 180 other people wounded.

The incident was one of the deadliest in months in a conflict in which the government had said major fighting largely ended last year.

