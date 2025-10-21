/Who are Nancy and Rich Kinder? Couple donating 95% of their wealth, estimated over $10 billion

US billionaires have decided to donate 95% of their wealth which accounts to over $10 billion. Nancy and Rich Kinder are residents of Houston have pledged to give the money in charity with focus on building infrastructure which include on city parks, the arts, education and other local causes. The Kinder Foundation announced an $18.5 million in a project for Emancipation Park. In an interview with news outlet ABC13, Rich said, “We've been very fortunate. You know, whatever wealth you accumulate is the result of a lot of other people helping you along the way. And we just felt early on that the right thing to do was to try to give most or all of that away.”