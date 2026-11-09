/White House in a security lockdown after car crashes into signpost

The White House is reportedly in a security lockdown after a car crashed into a sign nearby in Lafayette Square Park on Monday. US President Donald Trump was said to be inside the White House when the incident happened.

The driver was soon detained after a brief altercation with Secret Service officers and National Guard troops.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the driver’s motives remain unclear. The identity of the man has not yet been revealed.

Past incidents near White House

This is not the first incident of security breach near the White House this year. Just a few days back, on November 5 a Venezuelan national was arrested near the White House after allegedly being found inside a stolen vehicle containing multiple firearms and reportedly threatening to kill US President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

US Secret Service officers approached the suspect after noticing what they described as suspicious behaviour inside his vehicle while it was parked on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.

As part of the investigation, officers searched the vehicle and discovered three firearms, including an AR-15-style rifle and two handguns. Authorities also recovered dozens of rounds of ammunition from the vehicle, which was reportedly stolen.

An armed man was shot by United States Secret Service agents in downtown Washington, DC, in May, triggering a brief lockdown in the area near the White House, officials said. The shooting took place near the National Mall shortly after a motorcade carrying Vice President JD Vance passed through the area, according to USSS Deputy Director Matthew Quinn.

Speaking to reporters, Quinn said he did not believe the vice president was the intended target. He added that authorities had yet to establish whether the incident was connected to recent threats against President Donald Trump.