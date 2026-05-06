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White House Correspondents' Dinner: Suspect, Cole Allen, indicted with additional charge for shooting officer

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: May 06, 2026, 07:17 IST | Updated: May 06, 2026, 07:17 IST
White House Correspondents' Dinner: Suspect, Cole Allen, indicted with additional charge for shooting officer

This screen grab from a video posted on the X account of Jeanine Pirro, US Attorney for the District of Columbia on April 30, 2026, shows suspect Cole Allen running trough a hotel security checkpoint and the shooting that unfolded with uniformed police officers and US Secret Service agents during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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The man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump faces a new charge for shooting a Secret Service officer at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday (May 5) filed an additional charge against Cole Allen, the man accused of attempting to assassinate President Trump. The new indictment alleges that Allen assaulted a Secret Service officer with a shotgun while rushing through a security checkpoint outside a Washington press gala last month.

The grand jury indictment adds a fourth charge to the case. Allen, 31, had already been charged with attempting to assassinate Trump, along with two firearms-related offenses, including discharging a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested at the Washington Hilton following the incident.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, said Allen was heavily armed during the attack. He stated Allen rushed security and shot a Secret Service Officer in an attempt to assassinate President Trump, but was stopped thanks to the courageous and immediate response from law enforcement.

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“Under the leadership of President Trump, violent political actors will never win; we will prosecute anyone who engages in these horrific acts to the fullest extent of the law,” Blanche added in a statement Tuesday. The indictment follows earlier uncertainty about whether Allen fired the bullet that struck a Secret Service officer. Officials have since clarified their position.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro addressed the issue on social media, saying, “There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire.” Secret Service Director Sean Curran also reinforced that conclusion, saying evidence shows the suspect shot the officer before being apprehended. “Our officer heroically returned fire while being shot point-blank range in the chest with a shotgun and was able to get off five shots,” Curran said.

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During a court appearance on Monday, a federal magistrate judge expressed concern over Allen’s jail conditions. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui apologized to Allen, saying he was “very troubled” by reports that included time on suicide watch and confinement in a constantly lit padded cell. The judge questioned whether those conditions were excessively punitive.

Prosecutors noted that Allen told FBI agents he did not expect to survive the attack. “It’s clear he did not expect to survive it, which gives rise to potential concern for suicide,” said Assistant US Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine. The case has now been assigned to U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee who previously served as a police officer.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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