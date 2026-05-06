/What’s really happening on the stranded cruise ship off Cape Verde as suspected Hantavirus cases to be evacuated after three dead

MV Hondius passengers and crew are set to undergo medical evacuation after a suspected outbreak of Hantavirus left multiple people seriously ill and caused three deaths aboard the vessel off the coast of Cape Verde. Two seriously ill crew members will be evacuated via Cape Verde to the Netherlands, allowing the ship to continue its journey to Spain’s Canary Islands, the operator confirmed. Spain’s health ministry said the ship is expected to arrive in the Canaries in ‘three to four days’, adding:

“Once there, the crew and passengers will be duly examined, cared for, and transferred to their respective countries.”

The ministry also said that the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the Canary Islands as ‘the closest place with the necessary capabilities’ for medical response. The outbreak started after the WHO was informed that the rare virus, typically spread through infected rodents, was suspected in the deaths of three passengers. The MV Hondius has been anchored off Praia, Cape Verde, after authorities barred it from docking, leaving passengers and crew in isolation. Operator Oceanwide Expeditions said evacuation plans are now underway, with two critically ill individuals and one close contact to be flown to the Netherlands for urgent treatment. Once completed, the ship is expected to continue toward Gran Canaria or Tenerife, a voyage of about three days.

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“Once the evacuation has taken place, MV Hondius can continue its route,” said WHO representative Ann Lindstrand. WHO confirmed seven total cases, including fatalities and critically ill patients, while investigating possible transmission patterns. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said, “We do believe that there may be some human-to-human transmission that is happening among the really close contacts.”

Inside MV Hondius: Deserted cruise ship, virus outbreak, and emergency evacuations underway

Footage obtained from the MV Hondius shows a largely deserted vessel with medical staff in protective gear as it remains stranded off Cape Verde amid a rare Hantavirus outbreak. Three passengers have died, and several others have fallen ill, with the World Health Organization confirming isolation measures on board. “Our days have been close to normal, just waiting for authorities to find a solution,” passenger Qasem Elhato said via WhatsApp. “But morale on the ship is high, and we’re keeping ourselves busy with reading, watching movies, having hot drinks, and those kinds of things.”

Another passenger, Helene Goessaert, said, “You don’t embark on a trip with the idea that one of your fellow passengers won’t make it.” She added, “We receive information at regular intervals. It is accurate. For the rest, it is a waiting game.” The operator Oceanwide Expeditions said isolation, hygiene protocols, and medical monitoring are in place, while evacuation plans are being arranged. Authorities in Cape Verde deployed medical teams in protective suits to the vessel, as shown in video footage from passengers.