/White House considering inviting Zelensky to Trump-Putin meet in Alaska - Here's what we know

The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Alaska next week, the venue for US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting, a senior US official and three people briefed on the discussions, said, reported NBS News.

One of the people briefed on the discussions of the Trump-Putin meeting said, "It's being discussed."

While the senior US official and people briefed on the matter said that no visit has been finalised, and it is unclear as of now if the Ukrainian leader will be going to Alaska for the meeting.

On the contrary, the senior administration official said that it is "absolutely" possible. “Everyone is very hopeful that it will happen,” the official said.

When asked about whether the Trump administration has officially invited Zelensky to Alaska, a senior official, while noting that Trump remains open to a trilateral summit, said, "Right now, the White House is focusing on planning the bilateral meeting requested by President Putin.”

The Ukrainian government has not responded to comments as of yet.

Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet on 15 August in Alaska to discuss a controversial peace proposal that would see Ukraine give up more territory to Russia, the Kyiv Independent reported.

According to a source in Ukraine’s President’s Office, Putin presented the plan to Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, during a meeting in Moscow earlier this week. Under the proposal, Kyiv would pull its forces from two partly occupied regions, Donetsk and Luhansk. In return, Russia would withdraw its troops from parts of Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts in Ukraine’s northeast, where its forces currently hold limited territory.