Whistleblower reveals continuing sexual abuse of women in UK military
Whistleblower report reveals that women continue to face sexual harassment in the UK military. As per the findings of the Atherton 2021 committee, the conviction rates in military courts for sexual harassment were four to six times lower than in civilian courts.
After the testimony of a whistleblower who was raped on a base and forced to leave the forces was published by the parliament’s Defense sub-committee, MPs of UK renewed calls for the Ministry of Defense (MoD) to move rape cases out of the court martial system.
The testimony of the servicewoman was published on Thursday, May 18. Her story is one of the eight cases revealing continuing rape and sexual abuse in the UK military. Other reported cases include charges of sexual assault and abuse in the past two years and senior officers dismissing complaints.
Fear for recriminations
The servicewoman, who was raped on base by someone she had been in a casual relationship with, was at first hesitant to report the incident “for fear of recriminations”. She was then advised by her military GP to “choose her partners more carefully in future”.
Institutional Misogyny
As reported in the Guardian, a second doctor persuaded her to report the incident to her chain of command, even after which no action was taken against her abuser. It was decided by the senior officers, in consultation with the second doctor that it was necessary “for the career of the rapist and the elite unit he served in” to keep him in place.
Meanwhile, the woman was “moved across country, out of that elite unit, against her will”, while she waited for mental health treatment. A year later, she was medically discharged but told to leave the armed forces “against her will”.
Another incident of a servicewoman being “groped, forcibly kissed” during a Christmas unit party was not taken seriously by her seniors. Rather she was told that “it was Christmas, and a party” and “she should understand that things get a little out of hand”.
Commenting on the issue, MP Sarah Atherton and the committee’s chair said that the British military exhibits “a wider culture of institutional misogyny” despite repeated promises of reform.
Two-thirds of serving women suffer from bullying and sexual harassment
An inquiry into women in the armed forces based on testimonies submitted to MPs on the defense select committee conducted by Atherton in 2021, concluded that nearly two-thirds of women serving in the armed forces are victims of bullying, sexual harassment and face discrimination during their career.
Atherton further commented on the issue by stating that the testimonies reinforce the group’s view that cases of rape and sexual assault within the service should be handled by civilian courts.
The move, which was first proposed in 2021 parliamentary report into the experiences of servicewomen was rejected upon the recommendation from the MoD.
However, MoD has unveiled a few reforms such as the removal of the chain of command from the complaints process and the termination of officials found guilty on accounts of sexual harassment.
