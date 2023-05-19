Whistleblower reveals continuing sexual abuse of women in UK military

After the testimony of a whistleblower who was raped on a base and forced to leave the forces was published by the parliament’s Defense sub-committee, MPs of UK renewed calls for the Ministry of Defense (MoD) to move rape cases out of the court martial system.

The testimony of the servicewoman was published on Thursday, May 18. Her story is one of the eight cases revealing continuing rape and sexual abuse in the UK military. Other reported cases include charges of sexual assault and abuse in the past two years and senior officers dismissing complaints.

Fear for recriminations

The servicewoman, who was raped on base by someone she had been in a casual relationship with, was at first hesitant to report the incident “for fear of recriminations”. She was then advised by her military GP to “choose her partners more carefully in future”.

Institutional Misogyny

As reported in the Guardian, a second doctor persuaded her to report the incident to her chain of command, even after which no action was taken against her abuser. It was decided by the senior officers, in consultation with the second doctor that it was necessary “for the career of the rapist and the elite unit he served in” to keep him in place.