While the world grapples with COVID-19, China completes its homegrown GPS system 'Beidou' with new launch

China today completed the deployment of its own global navigation system. The last of 35 satellites to power China’s homegrown navigation system are now in space. The historic launch took 30 minutes until it was confirmed as a successful mission.

However, over 100 countries are fighting COVID-19 right now, but China had other plans. China calls this group of satellites the “Beidou” navigation satellite system.

Beidou is the Mandarin name for the the big dipper constellation and caters to Chinese plans that seek to end dependence on foreign GPS systems.

Beidou is made for all purposes, from map based navigation on smartphones for civilians, to even guiding the weapons of the People's Liberation Army.

History of Beidou

Back in 1996, China lost its missiles fired across the Taiwan strait, to prevent the country from seeking independence. However, it lost track of two missiles. Later, the Chinese blamed their failure on a sudden disruption of GPS.

The event may have been the guiding principle for the development of this homegrown GPS which has cost the country over 10 billion Dollars.

Before Beidou, China was dependent on the American GPS system, even for its military pursuits. The countries are currently locked in repeated diplomatic rows.

In case of a military conflict with the United States, Beidou will keep the chinese military online.

“The [launch of the final satellite] marks the completion of the global constellation deployment. As I mentioned before, it also marks the full completion of our country's three-step strategy for the navigation satellite system. In the meantime, it is also of paramount significance as one of the key indicators showing our country has taken a step further towards becoming an aerospace power”, said Yang Changfeng, Chief Designer, Beidou navigation satellite system.

The new Chinese global navigation system will help China cement its place in the global technological race, considering there are only a few players in the global GPS game.

Several countries use the American GPS right now. Russia has its own system called “Glonass”. The europeans have the Galileo system. India has its own regional system, called the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System or IRNSS. Similarly, Japan has the quasi-zenith satellite system or QZSS.

However, China has no plans to sell the technology. Last week, the Chinese state media described the navigation system as “a gold key of your home, that should only be kept in your own hands”.