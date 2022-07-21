'While Russia kills, America saves': Ukraine's first lady asks US for more weapons to combat Russian invaders

Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, made an emotional plea to US legislators on Wednesday for more weapons to combat Russian invaders. Zelenska said she was speaking on behalf of millions of Ukrainian parents fearing for their children and that Ukraine needs air-defence systems "in order for rockets not to kill children in their strollers". Acknowledging that it was unusual for a first lady to seek firearms she insisted that it was necessary. She pleaded with the US lawmakers "Help us to stop this terror against Ukrainians". She also met President Joe Biden on Tuesday, who along with the US Congress has been eager to provide Ukraine with weapons, and has approved a $40 billion package in May.

"We want every father and every mother to be able to tell their child, 'Go to sleep peacefully, there will be no more air strikes, no more missile strikes.' Is this too much to wish for?" she asked.

As Russian soldiers advance in the east, Ukraine has been attempting to acquire a more consistent flow of arms, notably longer-range precise rockets.

Zelenska thanked the US politicians for their help and remarked, "While Russia kills, America saves."

Following the lead of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had previously used horrific images during his virtual appearance before the US Congress, Olena Zelenska, exhibited photographs of happy children who had been killed or injured by Russia.

One of them was Liza Dmitrieva, a 4-year-old with Down syndrome who was seen in her mother's video smiling in her stroller an hour before she was killed by a Russian attack in Vinnytsia last week.

