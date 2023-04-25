Which are the deadliest missiles filling up India's arsenal? India's next generation of missiles

There was a time when Western powers never imagined India could have any need for an intercontinental ballistic missile, in a partially declassified CIA intelligence report from 1990, the US said, "We see little benefit to India of developing an ICBM-class (more than 5500km) missile."

Well, it's 2023 and times have changed. There are only seven countries in the world that possess Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) and India is one of them. Not just this, India is on course to create its own rocket force as well.

Here’s a look at India’s upcoming missiles:

'K' missiles: India’s submarine-launched ballistic missile, name K-5 (K stands for ‘Kalam’), with a range of 5,000 km is currently under development. Reports suggest, that with the emergence of the S4 and S4* Class of submarines, K-5 developmental trials will start soon.

The 'Agni' Missiles: Agni which means ‘fire’ is an Indian missile series. Agni Prime is India’s next-generation nuclear ballistic missile which India has successfully tested already. It is 10.5 metres tall and can carry warheads up to 1.5 tonnes. The missile range is between 1000-2000 kilometres.

The 'Akash NG': The ‘Akash’ meaning sky, is the name of an indigenous Indian surface-to-air missile. This new generation Akash missile known as Akash-NG is a successor to the Akash One series with improvements in kill and range. It is built to boost the Indian Air Force defence system and can intercept high manoeuvring aerial threats like fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles. Vietnam has been closely monitoring the development of the Akash-NG and is already eager to procure it. They are currently using the Israeli SPYDER-SR-MR.

The Brahmos Sequels: Coming next in the Brahmos series is the Brahmos’ next generation, which will be half the weight (approx. 1.33 tonnes) of Brahmos and smaller in size. It is being developed for LCA Tejas and would significantly bolster the combat capability of the aircraft. It will have a range of 290 kilometres and a speed of Mach 3.5.

Then there is the Brahmos 2 which is coming up as well – it will be India’s Hypersonic version of the Brahmos that will have a range of 600 kilometres with a speed of Mach 8.

Astra Mk-II: Astra is an Indian family of all-weather, beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles. The Astra Mk 2 is an advanced variant of the indigenous Astra missile. It will be able to strike at a distance of over 160 kilometres. Trials are going on and a sneak peek of the missile was given by the Indian Air Force on its 90th Air Force Day.

RUDRAM: The next-generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 has been successfully tested. It is used to search and destroy enemy radar locations. Now, Rudram-2 is being developed by India with a range of 300kms. It will be air-launched and initially test-fired from the Su-30MKI.

The Amogha ATGM: The man-portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM), Amogha-III has successfully been tested in a field firing recently. It is the latest 3rd generation ATGM which boasts a fire-and-forget capability, requiring no external intervention following launch. It is smokeless and has a range of up to 2,500 metres. It has both top and direct attack modes.

There are also talks of a K-6 missile with a range of 12000kms under-development in India which has already made the West insecure because they just can’t understand why India needs to prepare for a target beyond China.

