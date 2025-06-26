/Where is Ayatollah Khamenei? Iranian supreme leader not seen in public for days- Here's what his official has to say

Two days after the US announced the Israel-Iran ceasefire, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not been seen in public or addressed the nation for nearly a week now, raising concerns over his disappearance.

Iranian people have been celebrating what they call their country's victory in the war with Israel, but Khamenei has still yet to address the nation.

The supreme leader is neither at home nor at his office. Mehdi Fazaeli, head of Khamenei's archives office, in an interview with the New York Times, was asked about Khamenei's well-being.

People are very worried about the Supreme Leader," the host asked. To this, Fazaeli responded, "We all should be praying", adding that he received numerous inquiries from officials, and viewers had sent a flood of messages asking the same question.

He added that the people responsible for protecting the Iranian supreme leader are doing their job well. "God willing, our people can celebrate victory next to their leader, God willing."

Son of a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hamzeh Safavi, suggested that the Iranian security forces believe Israel might still attempt to assassinate Khamenei, even during the ceasefire. However, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after holding a phone call with US President Donald Trump assured that there will not be any more strikes.

Safavi added that they are still taking security measures, including severing contact with the outside world.

During the Israel-Iran war, as Israel repeatedly threatened to assassinate Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader reportedly named three clerics as potential successors while hiding in a bunker. According to The New York Times, quoting three Iranian officials close to the development, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has started appointing successors to top generals who were assassinated in Israeli bombing raids.