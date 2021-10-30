'When you are eligible': Kamala Harris gets COVID-19 booster shot urging people to do the same

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Harris received her third dose of the Moderna vaccine at the White House and encouraged everyone to get the booster "when you are eligible."

"What we have said from the beginning: It's safe and free," she said. Harris highlighted that over 90 per cent of Americans in intensive care units or who have died of COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

"So let’s get vaccinated and we will get through the pandemic," she said.

Harris got vaccinated against the deadly virus on live television in December 2020. She got vaccinated a week after US President Joe Biden took a shot of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine on December 21, 2020.

He was administered the vaccine at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware. After saying "I'm ready", he rolled up the sleeve on his left arm and later assured Americans that "there's nothing to worry about".

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna booster shots to be administered six months after the second dose to people aged 65 or older.

The shot can also be administered to people aged 18-64 who are either at high risk of severe COVID-19 or with frequent exposure to the virus because of their job.