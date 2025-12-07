/When will India extradite former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina? EAM Jaishankar reveals...

India has finally reveled when is it planning to send back former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back to the neighbouring country. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (Dec 6) said that former Bangladeshi PM Hasina's stay in India is her “personal decision” and it is up to her to take the decision of leaving India. that led her to the country. This comes after Bangladeshi government said that the extradition Hasina won't derail the existing India-Bangladesh ties.

Speaking at HT Leadership Summit, Jaishankar was asked whether Hasina could stay in the country for as long as she wants. He said, "Well, that's a different issue, isn't it? She came here in a certain circumstance, and I think that circumstance clearly sort of is a factor in what happens to her. But again, that is something in which she has to make up her mind."

Sheikh Hasina's death penalty and India's reaction

On Nov 17, the ICT convicted Hasina of crimes against humanity, ruling that she orchestrated a brutal state crackdown in 2024 against the protesting students. The tribunal court sentenced her to death. The trial was held in her absence and the verdict marked the first time a former Bangladeshi leader has been found guilty of such offences. India ‘s Ministry of External Affairs said it had "noted" the verdict on Hasina, adding: “As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh... We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders.” Meanwhile, in its statement, Hasina’s party - the Awami League - not only rejected the verdict but also called the upcoming elections a farce.

