/'Yunus is a cheat': Sheikh Hasina vows to return to Bangladesh 'to deliver justice', calls student uprising 'terror attack'

Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, now in Delhi, blamed “imposters” and “terror apologists” for her government’s fall, accusing interim leader Muhammad Yunus of aiding a US-backed regime change and funding student unrest. She vowed to return to deliver justice once a legitimate government is formed.
Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has blamed “imposters" and “terror apologists" for the fall of her government and said that she would return to "deliver justice to her people." She also slammed interim Bangladeshi leader Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and alleged that he supported the US in regime change in Bangladesh. Calling him a "cheat", Hasina accused him of looting the country after coming to the helm of affairs. She called the student uprising that led to the fall of her government a "terror act" and claimed that Yunus financed it. Hasina made the sensational claims in a yet-to-be-released book ‘Inshallah Bangladesh: The Story of an Unfinished Revolution’ written by Deep Halder, Jaideep Mazumdar and Sahidul Hasan Khokon and published by Juggernaut, News 18 reported.
"Yunus was behind the plotting, financing, and execution of the terror attack on Bangladesh during July–August last year at the behest of the Americans. He is a cheat who has destroyed his country for his ambitions. Now he and his coterie are looting the country and running it to the ground," Hasina was quoted as saying.
Earlier, in an interview to Reuters, Hasina confirmed that she is in New Delhi but she would return to Bangladesh when a ‘legitimate’ government is formed. She also said that millions of supporters of Bangladesh’s Awami League will boycott next year’s national election, after the party was barred from contesting the polls.
“It’s really not about me or my family. For Bangladesh to achieve the future we all want, there must be a return to constitutional rule and political stability. No single person or family defines our country’s future," Hasina said. “I would of course love to go home, so long as the government there was legitimate, the constitution was being upheld, and law and order genuinely prevailed,” she added.