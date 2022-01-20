What's Digital Services Act? How is European Union planning to curb tech companies, create safe digital space?

With an aim to keep the harmful content off their digital platforms, European Union is looking forward bring about a set of new rules for the digital space.

With the evolving digital world, the 27-nation bloc is also planning to introduce a modern legal framework that ensures the safety of users online, establishes governance with the protection of fundamental rights at its forefront.

Overall, the EU is planning to maintain a fair and open online platform environment.

But how EU is planning to do with the proposed rules, known as Digital Services Act, and why they would make an impact:

What is Digital Services Act?

In an effort to create a safer digital space, the European Union looking forward to establish a space, where the fundamental rights of users are protected with help of The Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. The aim is also to establish a level playing field for businesses.

For the unversed, The European Commission had proposed two legislative initiatives to upgrade rules governing digital services in the EU. The first one is - the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the second one is Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The mentioned initiatives form a single set of new rules applicable across the whole EU to create a safer and more open digital space, the official site of the European Commission stated.

What are Digital services?

The EC website defined digital services as a large category of online services, from simple websites to internet infrastructure services, including some other online platforms.

Important to note that the rules specified in the DSA primarily concern online intermediaries and platforms. Also note that the Digital Markets Act includes rules that govern gatekeeper online platforms.

What was the need for new rules?

Amid evolving digital space, the EU wants aims that the legislation must also evolve. While online platforms have created significant benefits for consumers and innovation, helping EU's internal markets, it has also raised concerns over the trade and exchange of illegal goods, services and content online. Such legislation will keep a tab on digital space.

As per the report, the Commission consulted stakeholders to further support its work in this area during the summer of 2020.