What will Earth look like in 7010 AD? Will humans still exist after 5,000 years?

The Earth carries the scars of the enormous advancements in human technology during the last 5,000 years. We have changed the temperature, the biological variety, and the terrain. For the living, we have built skyscrapers, and for the dead, we have built enormous graves. The fact that humans have figured out how to use some of the energy on the globe, but still need more power, is maybe the most significant. The future of human civilisation will continue to be shaped by this unquenchable demand for energy for another 5,000 years. It will therefore determine how Earth will seem in the year 7010 as well.

A civilization's technological development is directly correlated with the amount of energy its citizens can control, according to Nicolai Kardashev's 1964 theory. This Kardashev Scale is used by cosmologists to forecast the technological development of future and extraterrestrial civilizations. Modern humans currently don't even register on the scale. We are now a type 0 civilisation, but we will soon evolve into a type I civilization. Kardashev himself foresaw this transformation taking place. When though?

Michio Kaku, a theoretical physicist and futurist, predicted that this transcendence would take place in the next century. Freeman Dyson, a physicist, increases his prediction to fewer than 200 years. Kardashev predicted that it would only take 3,200 years to reach type II level back then.

Humanity will still be able to manage and control atmospheric and geothermal forces even if it only reaches type I status by the year 7010. Although self-destruction and warfare may still be threats to humanity's survival, environmental issues will be a thing of the past.

Humans will have much more technical power in the 71st century if we reach the type II level by then. According to Dyson, such a civilisation would be able to capture a star with a swarm of satellites and use it to collect energy. Along with any advances in genetics and computation, other type II feats that have been postulated involve interplanetary travel and the ability to transfer entire planets.

They will probably be very different from us in terms of culture or even in terms of our brains. They could be posthumans or transhumans, terms used by futurists and philosophers.

Whatever the case, a lot can occur in 5,000 years. We might unintentionally devastate the planet with nanotechnology or obliterate ourselves through conflict. Maybe we won't be able to lessen the danger from asteroid and comet crashes. Before we even reach that level ourselves, we might even come across an alien society of type II.

