/What makes MQ-9B SeaGuardian a game-changer? Inside India’s $203 million lease deal with General Atomics

India has signed a $203 million (₹1,943 crore) deal to lease two MQ-9B SeaGuardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS).This move will significantly boost New Delhi’s air defense capabilities**, including** long-range surveillance.The deal has been signed between the Ministry of Defence and US defence company General Atomics for a 30-month period for the Indian Navy.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence noted, “The MQ-9B SeaGuardian HALE RPAS, equipped with advanced systems, state-of-the-art sensors, and sophisticated payloads, will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness capabilities. The systems will provide persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance coverage over vast areas of the maritime domain, strengthening India’s ability to monitor and respond to developments across the Indian Ocean Region.”

About MQ-9B SeaGuardian

It is a maritime-focused remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) designed to deliver persistent maritime domain awareness over the horizon via satellite. Able to fly in all weather conditions for over 30 hours depending on its configuration, it can safely integrate into civil airspace to provide real-time situational awareness to joint forces and civil authorities day or night. It is the first RPAS in its class equipped to conduct real-time search and patrol operations both above and below the ocean's surface.

Versatile sensor integration and mission capabilities

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Built with a highly versatile design, the aircraft utilises "bolt-on/bolt-off" sensors to seamlessly integrate advanced maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) equipment. These features include a centerline wide-area maritime radar, electronic support measures, an automatic identification system, and a self-contained anti-submarine warfare (ASW) mission kit. Through its open architecture system, SeaGuardian can be configured for a vast range of missions, such as search and rescue, law enforcement, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, long-range strategic ISR, over-the-horizon targeting, airborne mine countermeasures, anti-surface warfare, and anti-submarine warfare.

Advanced anti-submarine warfare and civil airspace compliance