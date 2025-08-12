/What is Yeutherium Pressor? 74-million-year-old fossil reveals secrets of a rodent-like mammal

Scientists have found the fossil of a tiny mouse-sized mammal that lived in Chilean Patagonia during the era of the dinosaurs. Named Yeutherium Pressor, the mammal's fossil is estimated to be around 74 million years ago.

YeutheriumPressor lived during theUpper Cretaceous period and weighed around one ounce (30-40 grams).

YeutheriumPressor is the smallest mammal ever found in South America. It lived in the era when South America was part of a massive landmass called Gondwana.

Hans Puschel, who led the team of scientists from the University of Chile and Chile's Millennium Nucleus research center on early mammals, said that the fossil entails a small piece of jaw with three molar teeth, thecrown, and roots.

The fossil was found in Chile'sRio de las Chinas Valley, around 3000 kilometers from the capital city ofSantiago.

According to the researchers, it appears similar to a small rodent, but used to be significantly different as far as life functions are concerned. It must have laid eggs or carried its offspring in a pouch like kangaroos. It used to consume hard vegetables.