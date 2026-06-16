Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /What is the B-52 Bomber? Everything to know about the aircraft that crashed in California

What is the B-52 Bomber? Everything to know about the aircraft that crashed in California

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 12:57 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 12:57 IST
What is the B-52 Bomber? Everything to know about the aircraft that crashed in California

B-52 bomber crash kills 8 in California. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed in Los Angeles soon after take-off on Monday, killing all eight people on board. B-52 has been in service since 1955, undergoing several changes because of the developing technology. The Air Force plans to use it till 2050s.

The B-52 bomber that crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base, Los Angeles, on Monday was the deadliest one involving the aircraft since 1982. All eight crew members died in the recent crash, while the previous accident killed nine crew members who were test training at the Mather Air Force Base near Sacramento. Boeing, which manufactures the plane, also had two of its employees on board the bomber.

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress has been in service since 1955 and is one of the few aircraft in military history to achieve over 70 years of continuous service. It is a long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bomber considered the backbone of the United States Air Force's (USAF) strategic bomber force. Its crews call it the BUFF (Big Ugly Fat Fella).

Specifications of B-52 bomber

Add WION as a Preferred Source


The B-52 is a heavy strategic bomber which is conventional and nuclear-capable. It is designed to carry five people - Aircraft Commander, Pilot, Radar Navigator, Navigator, and Electronic Warfare Officer. It has a wingspan of 185 feet, with a distinctive 35-degree sweep. The immense length of the wings leads them to sag when on the ground, so small "outrigger" wheels are placed at the ends to support them. The maximum take-off weight is 219,600 kg, and it can carry 31,500 kg of payload. It can reach speeds of 650 mph (Mach 0.84). Also Read: Eight feared dead after US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes at California's Edwards Base

Main features of B-52 bomber


The B-52 was originally designed as a high-altitude nuclear penetrator for a single catastrophic mission during the Cold War - to deliver free-fall nuclear bombs deep inside Soviet territory flying at a height of 50,000 feet. It was assumed that early radar and interceptor jets could not easily reach those altitudes. However, things changed when a high-altitude U-2 spy plane was shot down over the Soviet Union. The B-52 was then repurposed for low-altitude penetration - at just 200 to 400 feet above the ground. Also Read: Dramatic footage captures moment Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Siberia

Trending Stories

Once low-level air defences became sharper, B-52 stopped flying into enemy airspace and launched missiles from the ground from hundreds of miles away. Today, it works in tandem with fifth-generation stealth fighters like the F-35 or B-21. The latter spot targets with advanced sensors, delivers the information back to the B-52, which then releases long-range cruise missiles.

B-52 will stay in service for 100 years


The US Air Force plans to continue using the B-52 till the 2050s. The original, ageing TF33 engines are being replaced with modern Rolls-Royce F130 engines. This upgrade will improve fuel efficiency by roughly 30 per cent.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

Share on twitter

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

Trending Topics