/US Air Force B-52 bomber goes down during takeoff at Edwards Base in California

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday, according to officials at the base.

The aircraft went down at around 11:20 a.m. PT after departing from the airfield at Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County.

In a statement posted on X, the base said, "Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing."

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Authorities did not immediately provide details about the cause of the crash. Emergency teams were sent to the site soon after the incident and response efforts were continuing.

Edwards Air Force Base serves as a major center for flight testing, where both the U.S. Air Force and NASA carry out evaluations of new and experimental aircraft.

The B 52 Stratofortress, produced by Boeing, has been a key part of the United States' air power for decades. First introduced in the 1950s, the long-range bomber is designed to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons across vast distances.

The aircraft is typically operated by a crew of five and has been used in several military operations over the years, including missions during the Vietnam War and conflict in Iran.

(This is a developing story; Further details are awaited)