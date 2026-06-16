/Dramatic footage captures moment Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Siberia | WATCH

A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed during a training flight in Siberia’s Irkutsk region, Russian media reported on Monday (Jun 15). The aircraft nosedived into the ground in a forest area, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky. A video of the incident emerged on social media showing the exact moment the bomber plane crashed.

According to Interfax news agency, the crash happened during the landing. The report added that the crew members managed to eject safely, and there was no damage on the ground. The aircraft did not have any ammunition.

“The crew ejected. There is no threat to the pilots' lives or health. There was no damage on the ground. The aircraft was flying without ammunition,” the report cited the Russian Ministry of Defence as saying.

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“A commission from the Aerospace Forces’ main command is working at the crash site,” the military said.

Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev said that the Tu-22M3 crashed while landing in the Bokhansky District, near the village of Kamenka. He added that the crew was found by locals and taken to the hospital.

“According to preliminary information, the crew managed to eject. They were found alive by locals. There were no casualties or damage. Medics are already working with the crew, and they are ready to evacuate them to the regional centre if necessary,” he said.

Kobzev said that preliminary information suggested that an engine failure likely led to the crash.