What is NATO, and why Sweden was able to join and not Ukraine?

Thirty-one member countries have assembled in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius for the crucial NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) summit to discuss Sweden’s bid to join the alliance and the Russia-Ukraine war situation.

Also, it is widely believed that Sweden would be accepted as the 32nd member after Turkey reportedly dropped its objections to the country joining the alliance.

Over the course of two days, some major announcements with regard to providing military aid to Ukraine are expected to be made at the conclusion of the meeting.

Further, they are also expected to step up their financial commitment, making the target of spending 2 per cent of national wealth on defence a minimum figure, rather than a general ambition.

BBC reported that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would call on allies directly to meet this target.

However, one other contentious issue is also expected to be discussed. Whether to accept Ukraine’s bid to join the Western alliance.

While NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that the allies will send Ukraine "a clear and positive message on the path forward towards membership", President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday hit out at the alliance members over the uncertainty.

For years, Ukraine has been hoping to join NATO in the wake of threats from Russia. The discussions gained pace only two years ago when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Let’s look at what NATO is, and how a can country become a member. What is NATO? The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was formed in 1949 by 12 countries, including the US, UK, Canada and France.

It currently has 31 members across Europe and North America.

They agree to help one another if they are attacked.

The alliance’s primary original aim was to block Soviet expansion in Europe after World War Two.

But following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, many Eastern European countries joined the organisation.

For years Russia has opposed Ukraine's request to become a member, fearing it would bring NATO forces too close to its own territory.

But, Finland, which has a 1,340km (832 mile) land border with Russia, became a member in April 2023. Sweden is also expected to join the military alliance. What was the issue with Sweden’s bid? For decades, Sweden and Finland took a neutral foreign policy posture in the region, but the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24 last year triggered a shift in their approach.

While Finland managed to become a member unopposed, Sweden faced tough resistance from Hungary and Turkey—the other two members of NATO.

Turkey blamed Sweden for hosting its enemies, such as pro-Kurdish groups, and was irked when it allowed the burning of the Quran during protests.

But NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said that Sweden has now addressed "Turkey's legitimate security concerns", and that the Turkish government has decided to accept the country's application.

Stoltenberg said Hungary's government had promised to do the same.

Together, Sweden and Finland will bolster NATO forces with more than 280,000 regular and reserve troops. What is the NATO membership process? According to Article 10 of the alliance's charter, NATO follows an "open door" policy for countries seeking membership.

It says that countries that are party to the founding Washington Treaty can invite any European country to join the alliance in order to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic region.

But in order for a country to join NATO, unanimous approval is required, which means the approval of all existing allied countries.

NATO membership normally requires a long process. For membership, a multi-stage process is required to be completed by the aspiring nation.

Accordingly, when a country seeks to join the alliance, NATO sends an official invitation to that country. After that, a seven-step participation process begins. Why Ukraine hasn’t been able to join NATO In 2008, NATO said that Ukraine could join at a future date, but declined its September 2022 request for "fast-track" membership.

Article 5 of NATO's charter states that if one member is attacked, it is deemed to be an assault on all and hence all others must come to its defence.

If Ukraine joins the alliance during the current conflict with Russia, NATO countries would technically have to declare war on Russia.

Kyiv also believes that it cannot join NATO while the fighting rages. That would risk plunging the alliance into war with Russia.

Instead, Ukraine wants a clear promise of post-war membership with a timeline, so it knows victory will bring the security guarantee of NATO's nuclear umbrella. NATO’s plans to counter Russia NATO, as an organisation, does not provide weapons or ammunition to Ukraine.

Though it wants to avoid a direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia, the military alliance organisation has been reinforcing the security of member countries near Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Under its new plans, NATO aims to have up to 300,000 troops ready to move to its eastern flank within 30 days. The plans divide its territory into three zones – the high north and Atlantic area, a zone north of the Alps, and another in southern Europe.

