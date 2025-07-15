/What is HIMARS? Why countries from Australia to Baltics are rushing to buy this US-made rocket system

The HIMARS, an American-made weapon, is becoming an increasingly popular choice for US allies training for future conflicts. This truck-mounted rocket system is now in high demand, with nations from Australia to Estonia lining up to get it.

What is the HIMARS?

The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, is a US-made multiple rocket launcher mounted on an armoured truck. It’s capable of launching precision-guided rockets and missiles that can strike targets up to 400km (250 miles) away. Developed to offer speed, flexibility, and precision, the HIMARS was designed to deliver rapid firepower while being easily deployable and mobile.

Why did HIMARS become so popular?

Its reputation skyrocketed during the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces used the system to destroy Russian ammunition depots, command posts, and logistical hubs far behind enemy lines. These deep strikes, often out of reach for traditional artillery, changed the course of the battlefield. As a result, the HIMARS became a symbol of modern warfare success, combining precision, range, and mobility. NATO allies took note.

Who is buying HIMARS now?

Countries closest to Russia are the most eager. Estonia has already received six HIMARS units, Latvia expects six more by 2027, and Lithuania is set to get eight by year’s end. All three Baltic states, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, see the system as essential to defending against a potential Russian incursion.

In the Indo-Pacific, Australia has also fired the HIMARS during joint drills with US and Singaporean troops.

What makes HIMARS a ‘game-changer’?

The system’s strength lies in its flexibility and impact. It can move quickly, fire guided rockets accurately, and retreat before being targeted. Its Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) can reach targets 70km away, enough to hit high-value sites deep in enemy territory. Later, Ukraine received longer-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to push these limits even further. HIMARS allowed Ukraine to finally hit strategic Russian targets that were previously unreachable, helping to stall enemy advances and damage key logistics.

The US initially prohibited Ukraine from using HIMARS or ATACMS to hit targets inside Russian territory. This gave Moscow room to reposition its forces and supplies safely across the border.