What is Guillain-Barré syndrome, the outbreak that forced Peru to declare emergency?

Peru has declared a state health emergency after detecting the Guillain-Barré syndrome outbreak. The emergency will last for 90 days as officials grapple with an “unusual increase" in cases.

Since June 2023, 182 cases have been reported nationwide, of which 147 have been discharged, 31 remain hospitalised, and four have died, MercoPress news agency reported.

GBS is a rare disorder that affects the immune system causing it to attack the nerves of the body. It can lead to muscle weakness and in severe cases it can cause paralysis or even death.

The health emergency follows a request by Health Minister César Vásquez last Wednesday, who noted that an increase in the number of cases could mean “a lack of immunoglobulin" (antibodies).

In its official statement published on Saturday, the Peru government said that 103 cases were reported until June 23 and the “average monthly number of cases was less than 20 cases per month at the national level" (less than that reported in years prior to the 2019 outbreak).

The decree by President Dina Boluarte also states that around US$ 3.27 million will be allocated to improving patient care, reinforcing control on the number of detections, and drafting reports for the population and health personnel. What is that Guillain-Barre syndrome? Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a neurological disorder and an autoimmune disease.

The first symptoms of the disease are weakness and tingling in your hands and feet.

"The damage prevents the nerves from sending certain information, such as touch sensations, to the spinal cord and brain. This causes a feeling of numbness. In addition, the brain and spinal cord can no longer transmit signals back to the body, leading to muscle weakness," Medical News Today (MNT) says. How does it originate? The exact cause of Guillain-Barre syndrome is currently not known. However, two-thirds of patients report symptoms of an infection in the preceding six weeks. These include COVID-19, respiratory or gastrointestinal infection or Zika virus.

Symptoms Guillain-Barre syndrome often begins with tingling and weakness starting in your feet and legs and spreading to your upper body and arms, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke notes.

Some people notice the first symptoms in the arms or face. As Guillain-Barre syndrome progresses, muscle weakness can turn into paralysis.

Signs and symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome may include: A pins and needles sensation in your fingers, toes, ankles or wrists

Weakness in your legs that spreads to your upper body

Unsteady walking or inability to walk or climb stairs

Difficulty with facial movements, including speaking, chewing or swallowing

Double vision or inability to move the eyes

Severe pain that may feel achy, shooting or cramplike and may be worse at night

Difficulty with bladder control or bowel function

Rapid heart rate

Low or high blood pressure

Difficulty breathing People with Guillain-Barre syndrome usually experience their most significant weakness within two weeks after symptoms begin. Treatment No cure has so far been developed to treat Guillain-Barre syndrome. However, there are treatments that help with treating the symptoms and reduce the severity and duration of the illness.

It takes at least two to three weeks for most patients to recover, but there have been cases where it took years to fully recover.

Moreover, the disease also leaves permanent nerve damage in some patients, causing them chronic weakness, numbness or fatigue.

(With inputs from agencies)