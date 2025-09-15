/What is Buk-M3? Russian air defence system that Ukraine claims to have destroyed

Ukrainian special forces successfully destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on September 14, 2025, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) claimed, according to a report in the Kyiv Independent. The 9К317М Buk-M3 anti-missile system was struck by special forces of Ukraine near Oleksandrivka, a town in the Melitopol district of Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

What is the Russian Buk-M3 air defense system?

History

The Buk-M3 is one of the significant air defence systems of Russia, which is used to hit targets in the air, on the ground, and on the water. With an estimated value between $40-$50 million, the Buk is a self-propelled and medium-range surface-to-air missile system. It was first developed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s, as per the report in the Kyiv Independent.

Manufactured by Russia's Almaz-Antey defence company, this system can reportedly track and engage up to 36 targets simultaneously. Buk-M3 is designed to target planes, cruise missiles, helicopters, and drones. It faced global infamy in 2014 with the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

Key capabilities and features

The Russian-based system can target at distances of up to 65 kilometres (approximately 40 miles), and it can intercept tactical ballistic missiles at ranges of up to 50 kilometres. These range features allow crucial defence against short-range missile threats aimed at critical infrastructure or military targets, according to a report in the Army Recognition.

The Buk-M3 Viking can also engage targets across a wide vertical spectrum in terms of altitude coverage, from as low as 10 meters—perfect for intercepting low-flying cruise missiles, UAVs, or helicopters—to an altitude of 25 kilometres (approximately 82,000 feet). Along with tracking and engaging up to 36 targets simultaneously with a single battery, Buk-M3 is also capable of concurrently supporting multiple target engagements in a wide sector by a fire-control radar unit.

It uses upgraded missiles (such as the 9M317M or 9R31M), improved guidance, better resistance to electronic countermeasures, and updated electronics, digital computers, high-speed data link, and tele-thermal imaging designators instead of older optical trackers.