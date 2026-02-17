Elon Musk's SpaceX, as per reports, is stepping into a new and controversial area of defence technology by joining a Pentagon competition to develop autonomous drone swarming systems powered by artificial intelligence. The project will also involve Musk's AI company xAI. Here’s what the technology is, and why the Pentagon wants it.

What is autonomous drone swarming?

Drone swarming technology allows multiple, networked unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones to operate as a single intelligence unit rather than as individual machines. Instead of a human pilot controlling each device separately, software enables the drones to communicate with one another, adjust their movements in real time, and complete missions together.

The Pentagon’s latest competition, which is set to last six months, focuses on voice-controlled swarms. The goal is to build systems that can translate voice commands from military personnel into digital instructions that guide multiple drones.

SpaceX and xAI enter the contest

According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the effort, SpaceX and xAI are among a small group of companies selected for the Pentagon's $100 million prize competition. OpenAI is also a contender in the competition launched in January by the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group. The six-month contest will unfold in phases, beginning with software development and eventually moving to real-world testing.

SpaceX has long worked as a defence contractor with the US military on rockets, satellite launches, and communications systems. However, building software for offensive drone operations would mark a new direction for the company.

Ethical and strategic concerns

The project highlights the Pentagon’s push to integrate AI into warfare. A new defence strategy, 'AI Acceleration Strategy', released earlier this year, seeks to "unleash" AI into the battlefields, expanding the use of autonomous systems in planning, surveillance, and potential participation in operations involving lethal strikes.