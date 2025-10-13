/What are Tomahawk missiles that US President Trump is threatening Russia with

After brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the United States President Donald Trump seems to now shift focus on the Russia-Ukraine war. While travelling in Air Force One en route to Israel on Monday (Oct 13) Trump threatened the Russian government with sending Tomahawk missiles to it foe Ukraine.

“I might say, ‘Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks.’ The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that.”

“I might tell them that if the war is not settled — that we may very well. We may not, but we may do it. I think it’s appropriate to bring up," he added.

What did Russia say?

Meanwhile, Russia raised concerns about the possibility of the US supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which could escalate the war further.

Speaking to a Russian state television Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "The topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern." He added "Now is really a very dramatic moment in terms of the fact that tensions are escalating from all sides."

While Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russia called any such move “plain stupidity,” and said it is proof of Kiev’s recklessness.

Tomahawk missile range and capabilities

The all-weather, jet-powered, subsonic cruise missile has a range of 2,500 km (1,500 miles), which puts Moscow within reach for Ukraine. It measure 20 feet (6.1 meters) long with an 8.5-foot wingspan, and weigh about 1,510 kg.

The missiles' design makes it compatible with a range of warheads, including high-explosive, submunitions, and bunker-busters.