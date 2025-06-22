/What are B-2 stealth bombers? US plane that can carry two 15-ton bunker-buster bombs - All you need to know amid Israel-Iran war

American B-2 stealth bombers took off from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri towards a strategic base in Guam in the western Pacific on Saturday amid an escalating war between Israel and Iran. This comes after US President Donald Trump took a “two-week” deadline for deciding whether America will join Israel in striking Iran or not.

Four Boeing KC-46 Pegasus refueling planes were flying with the bombers, according to Israeli public television KAN. Two of those four planes have already performed refueling for the B2 aircraft over the Pacific Ocean. While the other two are about 75 kilometres behind them.

What are B-2 stealth bombers?

Made by Northrop Grumman, the bomber, with its cutting-edge stealth technology began its production in 1980s, but was stopped by the fall of the Soviet Union. Later, the Pentagon’s procurement program was cut short, and only 21 were produced.

The B-2 can carry two 15-ton bunker-buster bombs, which are possessed by the US only. According to experts, bunker-buster bombs are needed to target Iran’s most heavily fortified Fordow nuclear site.

It can penetrate complex air defenses and launch precise attacks on targets that have become impenetrable.

These bombers can attack any target in the world from continental US bases due to its wide range. It has a range of over 6,000 nautical miles without refueling.

It is equipped with a two-pilot crew configuration, which helps reduce personnel requirements while also maintaining operational effectiveness through advanced automation systems.

With a payload capacity of more than 40,000 pounds allows the aircraft to carry a diverse array of conventional and nuclear weapons. Its internal weapons bays are designed specifically to maintain stealth characteristics while also accommodating large ordnance loads, which could include two GBU-57A/B MOP, a “buster-bunker” bomb.

The technology of the stealth bombers includes radar-absorbing materials and angular design features that minimise detection by enemy air defense systems.

Notably, its radar cross-section is compared to that of a small bird, which makes it nearly invisible to conventional radar.

‘Bunker buster’ needed to attack Iran’s Fordow

As Israel continues to strike Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities, it might not hit at Fordow nuclear facility because for that Israel needs to have a bunker buster bomb from the US.

Built into the side of a mountain, the facility is Tehran's second nuclear enrichment site after Natanz and is a heavily guarded complex. However, if Israel wants to destroy the Fordow nuclear facility, the US has to intervene and help in attacking the site.

The weapon is the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a bomb six metres in length and weighing 13.6 tonnes, whose dense casings enable it to remain unharmed while it goes through rock and concrete before detonating deep inside underground.

In this particular case, it refers to the latest GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb in the American arsenal.