What are anti-satellite missiles test? US to not conduct destructive ASAT tests, calls for global consensus

In an apparent self-imposed ban, the United States pledged not to conduct a type of anti-satellite (ASAT) missile test as a part of the Biden administration's pledge of using the space with responsibility.

US Vice President Kamala Harris made the announcement at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Monday (April 18). She also urged other countries to follow suit.

The ban is apparently the first of its kind. The Biden administration has previously promised to promote responsible use of space.

"I am pleased to announce that as of today, the United States commits not to conduct destructive direct ascent anti-satellite missile testing," said Harris who chairs the National Space Council.

"Simply put, these tests are dangerous, and we will not conduct them. We are the first nation to make such a commitment. And today, on behalf of the United States of America, I call on all nations to join us," she added.

What is an anti-satellite weapon's test?

During the anti-satellite weapons test, which is usually demonstrated by the military, a spacecraft in orbit is destroyed using a missile system.

So far, those countries that performed ASAT tests targeted their own assets in space.

It hasn't been used in warfare yet. A few countries such as China, India, Russia and the United States have successfully shot down their own satellites to show their ASAT capabilities.

On November 15, Russia test-launched an anti-satellite missile that struck a defunct Soviet-era spy satellite in low-Earth orbit.

It created at least 1,632 pieces of space debris, according to a U.S. Space Force database of orbital objects.

