/Rubio asks India to raise purchases of US energy, tech for security, prosperity

Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India to increase energy trade with the United States and step up purchases of American technologies and systems. In a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday, Rubio said increased energy trade with the US can help diversify India’s supply chains while meeting its sizable consumer demand. He also commended recent progress in bilateral defence and civil nuclear cooperation.

Rubio, who travelled to India for the second time in less than five months with a large business delegation, met with Jaishankar in the country’s financial capital, discussed regional and global issues, including developments in the Middle East, as the two also reviewed bilateral cooperation.

Rubio’s visit is crucial, as it comes at a time when the Trump administration’s unpredictable trade policies and enhanced immigration restrictions are proving to be irritants.

After the meeting, Jaishankar said on social media that they discussed ways to further advance “our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties”, and exchanged views on regional developments.

In his social media post, Rubio said that they “discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership”.

Pushes purchase of US energy, tech and systems

A readout from the US state department spokesman revealed that Rubio urged the Indian side to increase purchases of American energy, technologies and systems, saying it would enhance the security and prosperity of both countries.

“The Secretary reiterated that increased energy trade with the United States can play a transformative role in diversifying India’s supply chains while meeting its sizable consumer demand. He also commended recent progress in bilateral defense and civil nuclear cooperation, and advocated for the increased purchase of US technologies and systems, which can enhance the security and prosperity of both our countries,” the readout said.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials on Rubio’s comments at the meeting.

India has diversified its energy sources over the past year, with Russia being the single largest supplier, accounting for more than 50% of all crude purchases.

‘India an important commercial and business partner of US’

In a media interaction earlier in the day, Rubio described India as an important commercial and business partner of the US, a key member of the Quad and a strong strategic partner.

He said the two sides are “very, very close” to finalising a bilateral trade deal.

Rubio also spoke extensively about the role of both India as a “refining superpower” and the Indian conglomerate in addressing global energy issues.

The US secretary will visit the Reliance Industries-owned Jamnagar Refinery, which is the world’s largest with an installed capacity of 1.4 million barrels a day, on Wednesday.

‘India an oil refining superpower’

Rubio noted that Indian companies can play a role in refining Venezuelan heavy crude as more of it enters the world market.

“They have the capability to refine heavy crude, they have done so in the past. And I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it's something they can do,” he said. “Refining capability is a key part of it and India is a refining superpower. They have the ability to do that and they have companies that know how to do that.”

“Energy is related to national security. Countries fight wars over energy, economies collapse over lack of energy. We’re going to go see a company that has a tremendous amount of refining capability. It makes all the sense in the world to talk to them about it,” Rubio added.

Rubio lays wreath at 26/11 memorial

Rubio and Jaishankar also laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at the Hotel Taj.

“At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honoring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008 terrorist attacks, including six American citizens,” Rubio said. “We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism.”

“We must continue our strong partnership in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.