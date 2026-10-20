/RAF Fairford security scare: UK re-arrests two men over suspected Iran links

UK police have re-arrested two men on suspicion of spying for Iran as part of an investigation into a security scare at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford, a British airbase used by the United States.

Counter-terrorism police said on Tuesday that the two men, a 24-year-old British citizen and a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national, both from London, were suspected of assisting a foreign intelligence service. They were re-arrested under a 2023 national security law.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of counter-terrorism policing, said investigators were examining the extent of Iran's possible involvement and the motive behind the incident. He described the investigation as complex and ongoing, adding that police considered Iranian state involvement highly likely.

What happened at RAF Fairford?

The investigation centres on an incident at RAF Fairford in southwest England on September 27. Police were called to the base in the Cotswolds early that morning after a farmer from nearby Whelford reported seeing vans blocking a road and a group of masked men.

The incident led to the evacuation of a nearby village and the declaration of a major incident. Police initially arrested five London-based British men in their mid-20s at the scene and examined several vehicles. Two more suspects were subsequently arrested, bringing the total to seven.

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All seven were released on bail earlier this month, and none has been charged. The two men re-arrested on Tuesday had initially been detained on September 27 and October 1, respectively.

Trump expressed surprise over suspects' release

The decision to release the suspects on bail drew criticism from Washington. US President Donald Trump said he was surprised by the move, telling reporters, “I wouldn't have done that.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio alleged that a “foreign actor” was involved, while Trump later said the incident “might be” connected to Iran, which is at war with the United States.

The United States withdrew all its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford earlier this month following the security scare.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had “almost certainly directed” the incident.